RoughRiders 9, Naturals 2

The Frisco RoughRiders beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale on Wednesday night thanks to a pair of four-run innings.

Frisco began its scoring in the second inning when David Garcia reached on an error and Thomas Saggese scored. Josh Stowers and Luisangel Acuna followed that with RBI singles to give the RoughRiders a 4-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas' John Rave hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 4-1.

Frisco returned with an RBI single by Garcia in the sixth inning. The RoughRiders scored four more runs the following inning on extra-base hits by Evan Carter and Saggese to make it 9-1.

The Naturals scored a run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Cropley.

Naturals starter T.J. Sikkema pitched 5 innings, allowing 6 hits and striking out 5. He allowed four unearned runs.