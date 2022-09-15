BASEBALL

Hogs announce 2023 schedule

The University of Arkansas announced its 2023 schedule Wednesday.

The Razorbacks will open the season Feb. 17-19 in the College Baseball Showdown at Arlington, Texas. Arkansas will play Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU at the event, though an order of games has yet to be announced.

Other weekend nonconference series for the Razorbacks include home dates against Eastern Illinois, Wright State and Louisiana Tech.

Arkansas is scheduled to open SEC play with a three-game series against South Carolina on March 17-19, and will play its first road SEC series the following week at reigning national champion Ole Miss in a rematch of the 2022 College World Series semifinals.

The Razorbacks' other home SEC series include games against Auburn, Missouri, Alabama and Texas A&M. The April 6-8 series against Mizzou will begin on a Thursday due to the Easter holiday.

Arkansas is also scheduled to play road SEC series at LSU, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Vanderbilt series will conclude regular-season play and will begin on a Thursday.

-- Matt Jones

GOLF

UALR's Cristoni earns OVC honor

After tying for third at the USF Intercollegiate, University of Arkansas-Little Rock sophomore Matteo Cristoni was one of two recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference as men's golfer of the week.

Cristoni, who transferred from Grand Canyon, finished at 4-under par 209, including a second-round 6-under 65, in his first event for the Trojans. The Modena, Italy, native ranked third in the field with 38 pars over 54 holes.

Harding freshmen sweep GAC honors

Freshmen Manuel Cue Vargas and Pilar Martinez of Harding University were named as the Great American Conference's golfers of the week on Wednesday.

Cue Vargas won medalist honors while leading the Bisons to an 18-stroke victory as a team at the GAC Preview. He opened with a 2-under 70, followed by consecutive rounds of 6-under 66 to edge teammate Sam Tandy by two strokes.

Martinez finished in fourth place at the NSU Golf Classic with a 6-over 146 total and helped the Lady Bisons finish fourth in the team standings. She led the 84-player field with eight birdies.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services