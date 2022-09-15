Thornton civic celebrations are Saturday

Following a two-year hiatus due to covid-19, Saturday will see the return of Thornton's Hot Lips Bar-B-Q Contest and the community-wide Fall Fest.

The simultaneous events are sponsored by Step-by-Step Inc. and the city of Thornton. Fall Fest was initiated in 2017 while Hot Lips began in 2018.

Thirty-plus cooks arriving from as far away as Lafayette, La., are expected to pit their culinary skills against one another in two categories -- ribs and Anything but Ribs.

Cookers will set up around the Thornton Community Building with cook-off judging to take place in the neighboring fellowship hall of Greater St. Mark AME Church, 1116 N. Highway 79B, in downtown Thornton.

Anything but Ribs entries must be turned in by 1 p.m. and rib plates submitted for tasting by 2 p.m. Judging will follow immediately. The public is invited to view all tasting and judging.

The event coordinator is Allen Newton.

"We should have some awesome competition cookers as well as backyard cookers," Newton said. "Anybody can win on any given day, just turn in a good plate of ribs. One top-notch cook joining us won big money at the Buzz-B-Q cook-off held in North Little Rock with over a 100 entrants."

"Sandy Truman will act as table captain to tally scores and keep the judges lined out. She has a strong reputation for running some of the best cook-offs," he said.

The entry fee for contestants is $150 for the rib competition with an additional $25 for those wishing to enter Anything but Ribs as well.

Cash prizes for ribs include $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, $100 each for third and fourth places and $50 for fifth and sixth.

In the Anything but Ribs category, prizes include $250 for first, $150 for second and $100 for third.

Occurring directly across the street in Roy Yarbrough City Park will be Fall Fest activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food booths will be provided by local churches with live music from two bands.

William Young and Friends will perform from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Southern Roots from 1-4 p.m. Both bands cover R&B, rock and country classics. A bounce-house will also be provided for the kids.

The event co-chairman is Sharon Scott.

"Fall Fest was initially thought of as a fundraiser but evolved into a community get-together," Scott said. "It draws former Thornton residents returning for the day from as far away as the Florida panhandle. We suggest you bring your lawn chairs due to seating being limited."

For more information regarding Hot Lips or Fall Fest, contact Dorothy Penix at (870) 352-8241; Beverly Ellis at (870) 250-1033 or Sharon Scott at (870) 352-7968.