Three people killed in separate crashes

Three people were killed and three more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from various law enforcement agencies.

John Duggon, 31, of Little Rock, died of injuries suffered in a crash following a hit-and-run around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of West 28th Street in Little Rock, according to a report from Little Rock police.

Duggon was the front seat passenger in a 2007 Cadillac driven by 24-year-old Thomesha Miller of Little Rock, who struck a second vehicle on 28th Street and then fled, crashing into a tree after losing control.

Miller and two minors also riding in the Cadillac were injured in the wreck and taken to area hospitals. Duggon died of his injuries at St. Vincent. No one in the second vehicle was injured.

Taylor Ramsey, 35, of Smackover, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Ouachita County Road 67 near Camden, according to a report from the Ouachita County sheriff's office.

Ramsey's GMC left the road briefly before reentering the roadway and sliding across it, striking a bridge railing and overturning near a creek.

Russell Boal, Jr., 36, of Carthage, Tenn., died around 4 a.m. Wednesday when he veered into the median of Interstate 30 near Prescott and struck a concrete bridge pillar, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Law enforcement investigating each of the wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

