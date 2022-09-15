Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TobyMac, on 'Hits Deep' tour, sets Feb. 9 show at Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:30 a.m.
Contemporary Christian hitmaker TobyMac brings his “Hits Deep” tour to Arkansas with a concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Contemporary Christian hitmaker TobyMac brings his “Hits Deep” tour to Arkansas with a concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

The show will feature TobyMac's hits and new songs from his recent release, “Life After Death.”

“Supporting” TobyMac and the DiverseCity band will be Crowder, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian.

Tickets — $19-$93.75 plus service charges, with a 12-ticket-per-household limit — go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

Awakening Foundation is putting on the performer's annual arena tour, which covers 30 dates, Jan. 26 (in Pensacola, Fla.) through March 31 (in San Antonio, Texas).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT