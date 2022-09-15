Travelers 3, Hooks 2 (10)

Zach DeLoach had a walk-off base hit in the 10th inning as Arkansas Travelers defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Jake Scheiner's two-run single in the fifth inning gave Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

The Hooks responded by scoring in the next two innings to make it 2-2. Ross Adolph hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and Scott Schreiber had an RBI triple the seventh.

Arkansas starter Stephen Kolek allowed 2 runs on 7 hits and 1 walk. He struck out nine over seven innings.

Corpus Christi starter Jayden Murray was charged with one of the two runs that scored during his 4 1/3 innings. He struck out 4 while allowing 5 hits and 1 walk.

DeLoach and Tanner Kirwer both recorded multiple hits for Arkansas, hitting two apiece.