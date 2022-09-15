Wainwright, Molina make history, beat Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night.

Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the most ever by a pitcher-catcher duo in the majors. The duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 held by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.

Wainwright and Molina received a standing ovation from the crowd at Busch Stadium as they walked from the bullpen to the dugout prior to the game.

Towels with the No. 325 were given out to fans as they entered the ballpark.

Wainwright opened the game with a first-pitch strike to Christian Yelich, who out of respect for the moment, made no attempt to swing at the offering.

Wainwright and Molina made their first start together on April 6, 2007, in Houston. Wainwright recorded a 4-2 win in that game -- the first of his 213 victories with Molina behind the plate.

The 40-year-old Molina, a perennial Glove Glover, has indicated he will retire at the end of this season. The 41-year-old Wainwright has yet to make a decision on his future.

Wainwright (11-9) gave up just one run in five innings despite allowed eight hits and walked two. He struck out three and walked two in a 98-pitch stint.

Molina gave him a boost, throwing out Kolten Wong attempting to steal on the back end of a strikeout to end the third. Wainwright fanned Andrew McCutchen with a 74 mph curve and Molina still got Wong by plenty.

Molina put the Cardinals ahead for good with a tiebreaking single in the second.

Nolan Arenado and Lars Nootbaar both homered for the Cardinals, who have won three of four. They stretched their division lead to eight games over the second-place Brewers.

Milwaukee had a three-game winning streak snapped and remains two games behind San Diego in the race for the final wild-card spot in the NL.

Wainwright has thrown 2,141 of his 2,553 innings to Molina. He and Molina have teamed up to record 1,815 strikeouts.

CUBS 6, METS 3 David Peterson got only one out and slumping New York fell behind early in a loss that completed a three-game sweep by Chicago.

GIANTS 4, BRAVES 1 Austin Wynns drove in three runs, Carlos Rodon (13-8) struck out eight in five dominant innings before leaving with a blister and San Francisco slowed Atlanta to win the series.

PHILLIES 6, MARLINS 1 J.T. Realmuto homered twice against his former team, Bryce Harper also went deep and Philadelphia beat Miami.

PIRATES 10, REDS 4 Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run home run and an RBI single, and Pittsburgh finished a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 6, PADRES 1 Julio Rodriguez hit the fourth leadoff home run of his rookie season, Eugenio Suarez and Carlos Santana both went deep, and Seattle beat San Diego.

ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 2 Rookie Gunnar Henderson drove in four runs, Jorge Mateo homered and Baltimore beat Washington to complete a two-game sweep.

ROCKIES 3, WHITE SOX 0 Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (9-9) outpitched Dylan Cease (14-7) and put a dent in Chicago's push for a playoff spot.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, TIGERS 1 Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and Houston beat Detroit for a seven-game season sweep. Javier (9-9) struck out eight and walked none.

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 7 Vimael Machin doubled in the tying run in the ninth inning and later scored the tiebreaking run on an error to give Oakland a victory over Texas.

BLUE JAYS 5, RAYS 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run at age 23, and Toronto beat Tampa Bay to ensure winning a rare five-game series against a wild card rival.

GUARDIANS 5, ANGELS 3 Jose Ramirez hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning, and Cleveland beat Los Angeles for its sixth consecutive victory.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 0 Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and Minnesota, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat Kansas City.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3 Aaron Judge didn't hit a home run but East-leading New York defeated Boston, completing a two-game sweep.





