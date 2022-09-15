Walmart introduces virtual fitting room

Walmart Inc. is making the latest phase of its virtual fitting-room experience available to online shoppers starting today.

Through the iOS version of Walmart’s app, shoppers can take a photo of themselves and use it with the new Be Your Own Model feature to see how a clothing item will look on them. The technology builds on Walmart’s Choose My Model feature introduced earlier this year that lets shoppers “try on” apparel using one of several images that most resembled their own body type.

Be Your Own Model takes that technology to a higher level through techniques initially used to create highly accurate topographic maps, said Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S.

“Walmart is the first to offer a virtual try-on experience for apparel brands at scale, and it’s the most realistic application I have seen,” Incandela said.

The feature can be used on more than 270,000 items in Walmart’s portfolio of exclusive, “elevated” brands and private brands.

A version for use on Android devices will be available in coming weeks, Incandela said.