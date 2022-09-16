$435M deal closes for USA Truck

The sale of Van Buren-based USA Truck to a German logistics company was completed Thursday morning and public trade of the company's shares has stopped.

In late June, DB Schenker of Essen, Germany, said it would buy USA Truck in a deal valued at $435 million -- including assumed cash and debt. The company's shares closed at $31.71 in its final day of trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, according to the company.

"We are happy to complete this transaction," James Reed, president and chief executive officer of USA Truck said in a statement on Thursday. "I want to extend my appreciation to the USA Truck family of employees, our Board, and everyone associated with our company. We have worked together for a long time to put the company in position to deliver significant value for USA Truck's stockholders."

DB Schenker is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, a worldwide logistics company, which provides land, air and ocean transportation services, according to the company. It employs more than 76,000 people in 130 countries. In the United States DB Schenker employs more than 10,000 people in 123 locations.

In response to emailed questions Thursday, Shannon Samples Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association said USA Truck has been a leader in the industry for decades that have worked for an supported the states' trucking industry from it's founder Bob Powell though outgoing President and CEO James Reed. She noted Arkansas leads the nation in trucking jobs, employing 1 in 10 Arkansans in the industry.

"While we anticipate some changes with the acquisition by DB Schenker, we are confident USA Truck will remain a leader in safety, technology and diversity, equity and inclusion," Samples Newton said. "We look forward to growing our relationship, and will continue to rely on USA Truck to be agents of positive change for the trucking industry in Arkansas."

Marc Scott an assistant professor in the supply chain management department at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville said via email that USA Truck sale is part of a global trend where logistics companies seek to control all aspects of the supply chain, from end to end.

"This purchase follows a contemporary industry trend of international buyers purchasing U.S.-based transportation and logistics assets," Scott said. "Strong consumer demand in the U.S., increasingly actuated through growing online sales channel, coupled with strategic initiatives to be less depended on China-based supply has resulted in strong investment and deal activity in the U.S. transportation and logistics market."

He said over the past year, merger and acquisition activity in the United States trucking and logistics have increased and deal values have grown substantially as buyers enter the market to secure capacity. He said buyers include private equity firms, venture capital firms, sovereign wealth funds, and other types of strategic private investors.

Scott said the trend could have further implications for the industry in Arkansas.

"Within the state, there are large, national-scope carriers who themselves have been engaged in strategic buying and growth activities, which can be expected to continue where and when a target is of strategic relevance," he explained. "On the other hand, many of the smaller carriers within the state, in some cases driven by the looming dynamic of founders nearing retirement age, may opt to sell to strategic buyers on the market for capacity."

USA Truck, a trucking and logistics company which operates in the United States, Mexico and Canada was founded in 1983 and has a fleet of about 1,900 trucks and employs about 2,100. It has a network of terminals in the eastern half of the United States, the company said.

Each issued and outstanding share of USA Truck common stock was converted into the right to receive $31.72 in cash, according to the deal. The shares jumped more than 110% on the news of the sale, closing at $31, up from $16.42 the day before the sale was announced.

Earlier this month USA Truck said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission there were 6.46 million votes supporting the deal, with 10,311 against and 2,042 abstaining, with about 72% of outstanding shares entitled to vote participating. In late June the company said the acquisition was unanimously approved by USA Truck's board of directors.