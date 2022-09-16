A vision for city

It's time for us to get off the bench and get onto the field of play, myself included. I've been sitting on the sidelines for the last three years as I had only recently relocated to Little Rock and wanted to develop a sense of what Little Rock is.

Unlike the majority of migration in Arkansas, I had moved from northwest Arkansas, you know, where the streets are paved in gold, to our state's capital. I had been coming to Little Rock for many years while serving in the General Assembly and, prior to that, working to achieve a better life for Arkansans through a variety of efforts, so I was no stranger to the city, but my exposure was limited, at best.

I lived in Springdale for 26 years and was heavily involved as the city found its vision for the future and worked to develop the municipal, social, economic, and fraternal support needed to realize that vision.

Many in and around Springdale watched in frustration for years as the cities around it developed into municipal juggernauts. Some would say we were the lazy brother-in-law who talked about what a great success he was going to be but never got off your couch to do the work needed to achieve that success. I knew that wasn't the case at all; many had been working for years, even decades, to find and implement a vision of Springdale.

So, what happened to cause the "sudden" development to occur in Springdale? It was the realization that it wasn't my vision for Springdale that was important. In fact, it wasn't your vision either, nor the Chamber's vision, or the City Council's vision. It was our vision that mattered.

But finding "our vision" is hard to do; it required input from everyone involved. It required listening to those you both agreed and disagreed with and then working to build a consensus of what is that vision. This took years to do, and not everyone was happy with every part of that final vision.

Afterwards, it takes a concerted effort by municipal, economic, social, and community partners to keep us focused on that vision. When roadblocks were encountered, we worked together to find a way around those obstacles. Working together to overcome these obstacles was vital as it helped us maintain our coalition. Now the future for Springdale is bright; we are not only seeing development in the outskirts of the city but in the downtown area as well. Downtown is developing into not just a destination, but a place in which people want to live.

So, why such a long story about Springdale when I started off talking about Little Rock? Because many of the problems that existed in Springdale years ago I see existing now in Little Rock.

There is no "our vision" of Little Rock, there isn't a coalition of community partners and individuals focused on that vision, and there isn't a dynamic inclusive group of community leaders who can communicate that vision and help steer it to fruition.

I've seen the piecemeal work that is being done to achieve a vision of Little Rock, and I applaud the effort. The pocket park on Main Street and the murals springing up across the city are great examples, but this type of development will mean nothing if it's not a means to our end, a part of our vision.

What is most needed is a group of civic-minded people who can bring together all of the community partners needed to develop a workable vision, and then a smaller group to keep a vigil over the plan to achieve that vision and who, when needed, can coalesce the community partners to continue the development of the vision.

Outside Arkansas, many people I've spoken with see Little Rock as what Arkansas is, and they don't speak highly of Little Rock. For Arkansas to achieve its greatest success, we need our capital city to be a shining example of what our state can be.

It is essential for the future of our city and our state that we make this effort. Remember, a rising tide lifts all boats, and a better Little Rock will improve the future for all of Arkansas.

Jeff Williams is a former member of the General Assembly and the Springdale City Council who now resides in Little Rock with his wife and daughter.