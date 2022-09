Mena, 1907: At the time skating rinks were common across Arkansas. One is seen here in the Polk County seat. The cavernous building had a piano placed in the center of the floor, and music would have accompanied the skaters around the rink. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

