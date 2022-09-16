Sections
Arkansas women’s basketball schedules exhibition vs. UAFS

by Matt Jones | Today at 11:09 a.m.
Arkansas' Jersey Wolfenbarger (24) drives around an Arkansas-Fort Smith defender during an exhibition game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has scheduled a women’s basketball exhibition game against Arkansas-Fort Smith. 

The Razorbacks and the Lions are scheduled to play Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. The teams also played in an exhibition game in Fayetteville last season that Arkansas won 114-55. 

UAFS had a 7-18 record last season. 

With the addition of UAFS, the Razorbacks are scheduled to play an exhibition or regular-season game against five in-state teams for the second consecutive year. 

Arkansas is scheduled to open the season Nov. 7 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play at Arkansas-Little Rock on Nov. 20, and are scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Nov. 11 and Arkansas State on Dec. 11. 

