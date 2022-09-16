Arkansas Senate agrees that Flowers didn't violate ethics rules, then delays vote on suspending Clark

The Arkansas Senate on Friday voted to find that Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, has not violated the Senate's ethics rules as alleged by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale.

On late Friday afternoon, the Senate voted 20-8 to recess and delay its consideration of its Ethics Committee's recommendation to suspend Clark for the rest of this year and strip him of seniority for the rest of this year and the next two years. Last week, the committee concluded that Clark's charges of ethics violations against Flowers were spurious, frivolous and retaliatory.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, proposed recessing the Senate to give Clark more time to prepare his case. But Clark told the Senate, "I want to get this over with."

Earlier Friday afternoon, the Senate voted 29-0 to approve the ethics committee's finding that Flowers had not violated the Senate's ethics rules. Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, abstained from both votes.

Clark alleged that Flowers violated the Senate's code of ethics by accepting legislative per diem payments when she attended the Senate's 2021 regular session meetings via teleconference. Flowers used Zoom to participate in the meetings remotely, and the payments are intended to compensate lawmakers for their travel expenses.

The committee said Flowers in August reimbursed the Senate nearly $3,000 that was erroneously paid to her during the 2021 regular session.

The ethics committee said it believes that “clerical errors occurred” in dealing with the unprecedented circumstances of conducting a legislative session during the covid-19 pandemic, which included wholly new procedures and scenarios such as remote participation by senators.

“While regrettable, the clerical errors were understandable and resulted in the unintentional overpayments of reimbursements to senators, including Senator Flowers,” the committee said.