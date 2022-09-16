Assault reported in Conway following Tuesday school board meeting

Authorities are investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted outside a School Board meeting in Conway on Tuesday.

An officer responded to the assault around 7:40 p.m. in the Conway High School parking lot, next to the auditorium, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Authorities said the 59-year-old victim, a Conway woman, received a minor injury.

The investigation was ongoing, police said Thursday.

The Conway School District declined Wednesday to comment on the reported assault.

Among the items on the School Board's agenda Tuesday was a proposed policy that would require that every "multiple occupancy" restroom or changing area be limited to use by a single sex, and a similar policy on assigning roommates while on overnight trips.

The proposed policies will be placed on a 30-day read while the School Board receives and considers public comments from the community, officials said.

Under the first proposal, each school in the district would require that every multiple-occupancy restroom or changing area be for exclusive use of the male or female sex. This would not apply to those who enter restrooms for custodial, maintenance, medical assistance, or inspection purposes.

[CONWAY SCHOOL BOARD: Read the meeting agenda » arkansasonline.com/916board/]

The policy calls for schools in the district to provide "reasonable accommodations" to a person who "does not wish to comply" with the policy's provisions. The proposal describes a reasonable accommodation as access to a single-occupancy restroom or changing room.

Under the second proposed policy, district staff would be required to assign students on overnight trips to rooms "based on the sex of the students."

As with the first proposal, this policy would require staff to provide "reasonable accommodations" to any student who "does not wish to comply" with the provisions. Acceptable accommodations under the policy include a single occupancy room, with "any additional expense related thereto be borne by such student."

The text of the proposed policies defines "sex" as a "physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on the individual's original birth certificate."

Other subjects on the Tuesday agenda included student transfers, and scoreboard projects.

Police are also investigating another incident Tuesday night. A woman says she was followed home from the school board meeting by a black SUV.

According to a report from the police department, 58-year-old Cynthia Nations said she received an active glass break alert. She checked the living room window around 8:30 a.m. and found a hole in it that appeared to be from some type of high-powered projectile.

Nations said she believed the hole was made by a bullet, but police said in their report that they could not find any evidence of that.

Officers said they believe the hole was made by ammunition from a BB gun or by a small rock.