Friday, Sept. 16

VFW to honor POWs

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455, 1518 E. Harding Ave., and its auxiliary, invites the community to attend a special presentation of the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Program from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 16. Light refreshments will be served, according to a news release. "Many are familiar with the POW Missing Man Table, but have you seen or heard the explanation of each item that is placed on the Table?" said Theresa Orso, president of VFW Auxiliary Post 4455. "The tradition of setting a separate table in honor of our prisoners of war and missing conrades has only been in place since the Vietnam War. The table is displayed to signify those that are missing ... are not forgotten."

New Hope pantry opens

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 9605 U.S. 65 South at Moscow, will open its food pantry Sept. 16 from 12:30 p.m. until all the food is gone. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. Food will be given to households with children 18 years old and under through the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program. Also, the church pantry will provide food to anyone without restrictions with picture ID. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank TANF program. For pre-registration for the TANF Program call (870) 209-3711.

NAACP state conference set

The Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP will be held in person at Little Rock after more than two years, according to a news release. The Dr. Jerry Jewell Freedom Fund Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sheraton Four Points, 925 S University Ave., Little Rock. Fort Smith Mayor George B. McGill will be the keynote speaker. Banquet tickets are available for purchase for $40 per ticket or $400 per table. Details: Wanda V. Neal, banquet committee chair, (870) 540-7399 or wanda_v_neal@hotmail.com or Mary Liddell, (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Arsenal hosts suicide prevention walk

Pine Bluff Arsenal's Employee Assistance Program/Army Substance Abuse Program Office will sponsor a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave. "The walk is being held to help shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide," according to a news release. A Suicide Awareness shirt, water bottle, misting fan, towel and other items will be provided. To ensure T-shirt size is available or for more information, participants should call (870) 540-3094.

Giveaway set at outdoor event

Faith in Action Ministries, 316 S. Poplar St., and the Poplar Street Zumba Fitness Class will host an outdoor event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They will give away household goods and many other items for the community, according to a news release from the bishop, Aundra Johnson. Details: (870) 536-2292 or (870) 329-4708.

Event to raise money for band trip

A car wash fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at White Hall First Baptist Youth Building across from the White Hall Middle School and Bethany Baptist Church on Highway 270. Car washes are exterior only. Proceeds will benefit the White Hall High School Band which is raising money for a Disney World trip next spring break, according to a news release.

Free event addresses retirement issues

The Southeast Arkansas Financial Education Center Inc. will host a free 2022 retirement conference from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Monticello Branch Library. S.A.F.E. is a non-profit organization of Monticello, according to a news release. Topics will include Social Security, Medicare, social services, burial and life insurance, and retirement budgeting. The presenters will be JoAnn Trotter Lee, state Department of Human Services' Drew County administrator; Sharon Hampton, pre-need planning specialist; Christopher Allen, S.A.F.E. director; and Clarissa Pace, finance and marketing specialist and founder of S.A.F.E. Lou Lambert is the event coordinator. Registration is open and seating is limited to first come, first serve. Register at safecenterinc.org. The deadline for registration is Sept. 14.

Yoga in The Loft set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites ages 13 and older to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on Sept. 17. The cost is is "pay-what-you-can" with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 395-7059.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17

Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce. The festival highlights the programs of the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, according to news release. The public is also invited to the Art Walk featuring artists' displays set up in front of downtown merchants. The festival will accept youth and adult entries in the Visual Arts Category from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the arts center, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. This professionally juried exhibit will be at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie Oct. 3-27. An artists' reception and open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Details: www.grandprairiearts.com, artscenter001@gmail.com or (870) 673-1781.

VBS set at Bryant Street Park

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church and Shannon Road Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School at Bryant Street Park from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 and Oct. 8. Lunch will be provided eacch day. The theme is Returning to the Value of Life, according to a news release.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Summit to host Kinsmen Quartet

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host singing by the Kinsmen Quartet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Amos Chapel honors pastor, wife

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. and Stephanie Willis, and family, at noon Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Hicks of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church of Deberry, Texas, along with his congregation. Guest choirs include New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow, True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff, and New Hope Baptist Church of Altheimer.

Underway

UAPB parade applications available

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin at Main and Martin streets. Participants are to line up at 8 a.m. The homecoming parade application is now available. The deadline to turn in applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to Florence Caine, the homecoming parade chairman. The theme is "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: ONE TEAM, ONE ROAR." Applications and details are available at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/ or by contacting Florence Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen, (870) 575-8880.

Holiday Foods program tickets available

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Monday, Sept. 19

Caregivers Alzheimer's supporters to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 on Zoom. The community is invited to attend. The topic will be Medicare Fraud and the speaker will be Kathleen Purcell, director of Senior Medicare Patrol, according to a news release. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84218486290?pwd=NjRzaHlkOXdSR0c4b2UrNXQ4ajFFdz09 with meeting ID: 842 1848 6290 and passcode: 080869. Dial by location at +1 312 626 6799 and use the same ID and passcode. Find a local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd3fgATmG . Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to Game on Main, a free twice monthly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The event will be held Sept. 20 from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a space to finish up homework, socialize with friends, and express their creativity with a variety of games. No registration is required. For details, contact ASC Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Mediterranean Cooking Class set

A free monthly Mediterranean Cooking Class is offered at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office. The class is sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Center on Aging. The next class is Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. After the class, all participants sit for a short program and eat a meal, according to a news release from the New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club. To pre-register for the Mediterranean Cooking Class, people may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20

Ivy Center announces events

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host upcoming events. Sept. 20 – 6-7 p.m. -- The Future Engineers Focus on Coding session will be held in person and on Zoom with Karl Walker, chairman of the UAPB Mathematics and Computer Science Department. The session will be held at The Generator. Sept. 27 – 6-7 p.m. -- The Jefferson County Teen and Young Adult Reproductive Educative Access and Life-Style Program will be held in person and on Zoom. The facilitator will be Laurell Hall and the location will be the Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St. Masks are required for in-person events. For the Zoom log in, participants should email mattie1908@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21

UAM Center sets marketing series

Helping small businesses increase their appeal to modern audiences is the goal of the Modern Marketing training series at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The series will be presented in person and online by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at UAM, according to news release. Presenter Deborah Deras of Los Angeles is an international speaker, author and marketing strategist. Topics include Social Media Content Creation, Sept. 21; and Tik Tok for Small Business, Oct. 5. To register, visit asbtdc.org/uam-modern-marketing-series.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Foundation slates golf tourney

The Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its second annual golf tournament Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The event will feature eight area chefs. "Join us for an evening of delicious food as you enjoy samplings from chefs from across Southeast Arkansas. This event is put on by the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network," according to http://pinebluffchamber.chambermaster.com/ Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110.

GOP panel to meet Sept. 22

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land. The meetings are open to the public and new members are always welcome, according to a news release from Chairman David L. Singer.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 22

Progressive Women hold fundraiser

The Progressive Women's Association will host a rummage sale scholarship fundraiser beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 22-24 at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. All proceeds will go to the Progressive Women's Association Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.

Friday, Sept. 23

Deadline set for storm drain artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program are seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. Sept. 23 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The main idea with the murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or an application packet contact Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Through Friday, Sept. 23

UAPB alumni group seeks nominees

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association is calling for board of director nominations. The nomination deadline is Sept. 23, according to a news release. Board of directors may serve two three-year terms. To nominate someone, participants may email the name, alumni chapter affiliation and desired region/position to admin@uapbalumni.org. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association at (870) 536-2309.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Glendale reunion set

The Glendale Alumni Association will host an all-school reunion at the Star City Civic Center, 201 Liberty St., at Star City on Sept. 24 starting at 10 a.m. All alumni are encouraged to meet and greet until 11:30 a.m. when a business meeting will be held to discuss and vote on several items of concern to Glendale alumni, according to a news release. At 12:30 p.m., a meal will be served and the cost is $10 per person. The meal includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, and all the fixings, catered by the Woodshed BBQ and Catering of White Hall. For details, call or text Ronnie Johnson at (501) 951-3746.

Seals Suicide Prevention sets gala

The community is invited to the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project Inaugural Gala on Sept. 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. and the gala starts at 6 p.m. Gala tickets are $50 per person. Tables are $400. A souvenir journal with advertising opportunities will be available. Ads are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half page, $40 for a fourth page and $25 for a business card. The attire is semi-formal. Lorenzo Lewis of The Confess Project will be the keynote speaker and the Rodney Block Collective will provide entertainment. Honorary co-chairs are Calvin and Janetta Booker, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The deadline for all purchases is Sept. 1. Details: Kenetta Ridgell, at (870) 818-7993. "The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project (DSOP) is a non profit, 501c3 organization," according to their Facebook page.

Weave and Unwind Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Morgun Henson teaching the basic skills of weaving from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Henson is ASC's communications and development coordinator. She will teach people to create a wall hanging step-by-step using weaving techniques: tabby weaving, soumak, rya, and more. The class is open to ages 21 and older and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. Registration is required at asc701.org/adult-classes or by calling (870) 536-3367, or visiting in person.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 24

Russ Foundation plans Unity Festival

The Carnell Russ Foundation from Star City will host the ninth annual Community Unity Festival Sept. 24-25 at Little Rock. On Sept. 24, activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Southwest Christian Academy at Little Rock. The program will include Southeast Arkansas History & Beyond – John Kirk; children's activities, health screenings, and Comedy Live – "Danyelle." On Sept. 25, the Unity Gospel Concert will be held from 4-6 p.m. featuring Tawanna Campbell, Father & Son - Melvin and John Crockett, Stew Pearson, and RayShuan McNary. Admission to the concert is $10. For vendor signups or more details, visit www.carnellrussfoundation.com or text (501) 541-3732 or (501) 350-1791 or email unityfest3@yahoo.com.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 can participate in six sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series. For details, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Kingdom Building service set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will conduct its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sept. 25. The speaker will be Garry Duvall, a deacon at New Community.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 26

Generator plans 3rd grade math contest

All 3rd graders are invited to participate in a math competition at 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24, and Nov. 28 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is available at HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HFEVFA8TLQ8L68WBA . Details: (870) 663-0200.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Simmons Oak Park sets celebration

Simmons Bank will hold a re-opening ribbon cutting at its Oak Park branch, 2628 W. 28th Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The community is invited to attend the event and light refreshments will be provided. The ribbon will be cut with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29

United Way plans kick off, events

The United Way announces upcoming events: United Way's annual campaign kick off will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Day of Caring will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The day includes planting trees and shrubs, repairing planters, painting, a picnic table set up and reading box with books. The event will also include a food drive and participants should deliver all food items to the Day of Caring site to be presented to Neighbor to Neighbor. On Sept. 30, a virtual all day session will be held and participants should post a picture on social media of their acts of kindness.

Friday, Sept. 30

United Way Day of Caring set

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas is planning its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 30. The agency is partnering with the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department for the event, according to the United Way website. Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused volunteer service with non-profit and public agencies. To volunteer or for more details, visit https://www.uwseark.org/

Homegrown by Heroes scholarship available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture extended the deadline to apply for the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship. The award provides $1,000 to veterans and active military personnel to attend the Farm School at the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food at Fayetteville. Applications are due Sept. 30 and are available at: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/. Funding for the scholarship is provided by Farm Credit. The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown By Heroes, a state agriculture department program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced. Details: arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes/

Through Friday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Fire suppression applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Sept. 30. The forestry division received $293,600 through a U.S. Forest Service grant to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state, according to a news release. Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should apply online and the applications is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ApplicationForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. Paper applications are available upon request. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov, (501)679-3183 or agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 30

SEA Fair, livestock show set

The Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will be held at Pine Bluff's Hestand Stadium Sept. 30-Oct. 2. A carnival and midway by El Dorado's Johnson Brothers will come Oct. 12-15, said Greg Bolin, president of the South Arkansas Livestock Association. The 2022 district fair, which welcomes entrants from about 19 counties, will kick off with the showing of cattle, sheep and rabbits on Sept. 30, continue with swine and poultry shows on Oct. 1 and finish with dairy goats on Oct. 2. Unlike in past years, no rodeo or parade will be held in conjunction with the fair.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5

St. Joseph to honor covid victims, front-line staff

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers, according to a news release. Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will host a service honoring everyone in the community who lost their lives to covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and front line workers of the community who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. "We would love to see you and all your family on these days," the spokesman said. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Aquaculture/fisheries field day set

An aquaculture/fisheries field day will be held at the Harry K. Dupree Stuttgart National Aquaculture Research Center at Stuttgart on Oct. 6 beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. Tours will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. and the event will conclude with lunch at noon. The field day is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by SNARC and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Aquaculture/Fisheries Center of Excellence, according to a news release. Details: Casandra Byrd, (870) 575-8123 or byrdc@uapb.edu.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 7

Native Plant Society to meet

The Arkansas Native Plant Society Fall Meeting will be held Oct. 7-9 at Stuttgart at the Grand Prairie Center, Salon B, at Philips Community College. Everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is $10 and begins at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, according to a news release. Oct. 7 -- 7 p.m. – Annual Native Plant Auction will be held and proceeds ANPS scholarships, research grants, and small grants programs. Oct. 8 -- 6 p.m. Membership Meeting is set followed by a presentation from 7-8 p.m. with Diana Soteropoulos, botanist at the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission. Field trips are also scheduled. Details: Joe Ledvina at joeledvina@gmail.com, Nate Weston at anps.president@gmail.com or anps.org.

Saturday, Oct. 8

UAPB sets 2022 Homecoming Parade

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin at Main and Martin streets. Participants are to line up at 8 a.m. The homecoming parade application is now available. The deadline to turn in applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to Florence Caine, the homecoming parade chairman. The theme is "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: ONE TEAM, ONE ROAR." Applications and details are available at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/ or by contacting Florence Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen, (870) 575-8880.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12

Word of Faith sets conference

Word of Faith Church Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The lecturer will be Henry Land, pastor of Word of Faith.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13

NAACP plans meetings

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its general membership meeting in person at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. The nominating committee will make its report and the members will elect the election supervisory committee. On Nov. 10, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the news release.

Christian Leadership event set

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The class courses and registration information are online at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The last day for registration is Oct. 14.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 14

ASC sets Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. This Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty is the director. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season or call (870) 536-3375.

Friday, Oct. 21

NAACP plans annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will present its 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, in person, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention. The keynote speaker will be Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The attire is semi-formal. The cost of the banquet is $40 per person. Tables are available for $400. The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Oct. 11. To purchase tickets, tables or for more details, contact event chairmen Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, or NAACP President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 536-3141.

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

ASC to open Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano is open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC will host the Color, Faces, People exhibit in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Cancer survivorship lunch set

Pretty in Pink, Celebrating Survivorship Luncheon, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 and proceeds benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Tickets are available by contacting Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210. Sponsors at Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Relyance Bank, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Fish fry to honor farm family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry (in-person) at Hestand Stadium Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Chamber will be honoring Brett and Juli Stewart, the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, and Jefferson County's agribusinesses. The community is invited to attend. The meal will be catered by King Kat and tickets are $20 each, according to the Chamber's Facebook page. Sponsorships are available. Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110 or https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber/.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Pink Out 5K set

The Pink Out 5K run will be held Oct. 29. Registration packets are available at Jefferson Regional Wellness Centers at Pine Bluff and White Hall, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: (870) 541-7890.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Friday, Nov. 11

Extension Homemakers host Holiday Foods

After a two-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. A booklet of recipes will be given to each attendee. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event, according to the release.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Underway

Farmer's Market open Saturdays

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.