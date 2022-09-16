Campuses in Bryant, Emerson-Bradley-Taylor districts named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Springhill Elementary School in the Bryant School District and Emerson Elementary School in the Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District are the state's latest Blue Ribbon Schools as announced Friday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The two Arkansas schools are among 297 schools nationally to receive the honor that is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Cardona said.

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children," he said. "Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”