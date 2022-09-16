The world in brief: 9 die, 20 hurt in Guatemala stampede

9 die, 20 hurt in Guatemala stampede

GUATEMALA CITY -- At least nine people died and some 20 were injured in a stampede in Guatemala early Thursday as the country celebrated its independence, according to firefighters.

The concert was sponsored by a beer maker and held on a field often used for such events. While the Guatemalan rock band Bohemia Suburbana closed the show, some concertgoers were crushed as some tried to leave as others were entering the same place.

Nancy Queme, who was at the concert, said there had been thousands of people there. "Because of the rain there was a lot of mud," she said. "I think because of this the people couldn't move and they fell."

The lineup of bands had started playing Wednesday afternoon. She said that even in the early hours of Thursday there were still families with children there.

"They closed off the whole area and only left two access (points)," Queme said. "The entrances seemed really small to me. I stayed pretty far back and decided to leave minutes before the end of the concert."

Video circulating on social media platforms shows dozens of people smashing into others. Shouts can be heard called for people to stop pushing and to move to one side so those who fell could be rescued.

China rips Taiwan defense legislation

BANGKOK -- China's Foreign Ministry accused the United States of violating its commitment to the "One China" principle and interfering in internal Chinese affairs Thursday, after the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee approved a new bill that could significantly increase American defense support for the island of Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that China had "lodged serious complaints" with Washington over the legislation, which still needs U.S. House and President Joe Biden's approval to become law.

"The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations," she said. "If the bill continues to be deliberated, pushed forward or even signed into law, it will greatly shake the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and cause extremely serious consequences to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, approved by the committee on Wednesday, sets out to "support the security of Taiwan and its right of self determination," providing billions of dollars in defense funding to enhance its "counter intervention capabilities."

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who co-authored the bipartisan bill with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, stressed that its focus is on deterrence and that China should not see it as a threat.

U.S.: Serb's bugging claims 'blustering'

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo on Thursday described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador to Sarajevo as "blustering" and added that his separatist policies are "gambling" with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state.

Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, claimed at a pre-election rally Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by U.S. Ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff.

"We're also listening in on them now, it's not only them listening in on us," Dodik told his supporters. "I know what they are talking about."

He said this was not possible to do this just a few years ago.

"What we say in private is the same as what we say in public -- the United States remains committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character and we will respond to any destabilizing, anti-Dayton activity," the U.S. Embassy tweeted, referring to a 1995 peace deal reached in Dayton, Ohio, between Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats that ended a war that left at least 100,000 people dead and millions homeless.

Aid to Egypt centers on human rights

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration said Wednesday it will again give Egypt much of a $300 million tranche of annual military aid that's conditioned on human rights improvements, saying the U.S. ally had made progress by releasing some 500 of its estimated 60,000 political prisoners.

Rights groups and some U.S. lawmakers have urged the administration to withhold the full $300 million from Egypt, whose security forces and prisons are notorious for detention, torture and disappearances of democracy and rights activists, journalists, writers, political figures and others.

Senior U.S. officials, speaking on condition they not be identified to discuss details of the administration's decision-making, disclosed the move by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Congress has made U.S. payment of $300 million of the more than $1 billion Egypt receives in U.S. military aid contingent on President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi making progress on his government's poor record for political imprisonment and human rights. Administrations are able to waive that requirement for part of the $300 million.