Church News

• AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. and Stephanie Willis, and family, at noon Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church of Deberry, Texas, along with his congregation. Guest choirs include New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow, True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff, and New Hope Baptist Church of Altheimer.

• SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host singing by the Kinsmen Quartet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to attend, according to a news release.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will conduct its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sept. 25. The speaker will be Garry Duvall, a deacon at New Community.

• WORD OF FAITH CHURCH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The lecturer will be the pastor, Henry Land of Word of Faith.

• FAITH IN ACTION MINISTRIES, 316 S. Poplar St., and the Poplar Street Zumba Fitness Class will host an outdoor event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They will give away household goods and many other items for the community, according to a news release from the bishop, Aundra Johnson. Details: (870) 536-2292 or (870) 329-4708.

• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will open its food pantry Friday from 12:30 p.m. until all the food is gone. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. Food will be given to households with children 18 years old and under through the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program. Also, the church pantry will provide food to anyone without restrictions with picture ID. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank TANF program. For pre-registration for the TANF Program call (870) 209-3711.

• NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The class courses and registration information are online at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The last day for registration is Oct. 14.