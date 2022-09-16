Marriage Licenses

Ma Guadalupe Rosales, 33 and Eloy Sanchez Orozco, 35, both of Little Rock.

Kiara Farrell, 26, and Javian Adams, 26, both of Little Rock.

Adriana Wetoszka, 25, and Radoslaw Bartosiewicz, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Eric Sherwin, 40, and April Knight, 37, both of Little Rock.

Michael Motley, 41, and Keesha Bass, 34, both of Little Rock.

Laura Coley, 51, and Carrie Steward, 46, both of El Paso.

Lisa Carter, 55, and Julian Cambridge, 46, both of Little Rock.

Savannah Bellknap, 34, and Richard Stevens, 39, both of England.

Megan Ruscoe, 32, and Zachary Raden, 35, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3293 Deborah Brunson v. Eric Brunson.

22-3294 Shaylee Sullivan v. Julia Sullivan.

22-3295 Samantha Wallis v. Ricky Wallis.

22-3297 Cordale Rhodes v. Tina Jackson.

22-3300 Robert Beard, Jr. v. Casey Beard.

GRANTED

22-2735 Debra Fudge Robertson v. Rickey Robertson.

22-2792 Robert Dudte v. Krista Dudte.