EDITORIAL: Fentanyl, masked

The paper has noted--in the news section and in this column--the fentanyl problem of the last year. The opioid, at least 50 times stronger than heroin, has killed thousands of Americans in the last 12 months--maybe two-thirds of the 107,000 Americans who died from overdoses last year.

Many of them didn't know they were even taking fentanyl.

Reports from various news outfits say fentanyl is coming into the country more and more disguised, in the form of prescription pills. So a bored 17-year-old on a Friday night thinks he's taking a Percocet--which is bad enough--but instead gets one laced with fentanyl. And a lethal dose of that stuff is measured in milligrams. The paper has published the stories of the victims, told by family members. Because many of these victims no longer can speak for themselves.

Now imagine:

Somebody is pulling this trigger. Somebody is knowingly making this drug so that it looks like other drugs. And that somebody is shipping it here. There are the usual suspects. And more has to be done. On our end.

Jim Rauh, founder of the nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl, told Fox News that this is a "slow-motion chemical weapon attack." And that sounds like as good a description as the others we've heard.

Law enforcement types say they're having more and more problems with "rainbow fentanyl," which are pills that come in beautiful and fun colors, meant to attract kids. They look a lot like those tarts found in Smarties candy rolls that are popular around Halloween. Two milligrams of the stuff can kill. Has killed. Will kill again.

Authorities say the stuff isn't just a danger to bored kids on a Friday night. In Tennessee, for example, twice this summer cops were called to gas stations when fentanyl was found on dollar bills left on the floor. West Virginia had to issue a warning in July about the "folded bill fentanyl attack."

Government's first job is to protect its people. Last year, authorities say they picked up enough fentanyl to kill every American. And that's just stuff they seized. There is plenty of it on the streets.

There should be more attention paid to this. If 107,000 Americans had been killed in one day's attack, we'd mobilize against the enemy. We'd have 24/7 coverage for weeks. The military would be called upon to help. Even--gasp!--sports events would be canceled to address the strike against the nation.

Why are we unable to recognize this sneak attack?