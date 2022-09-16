Sections
Elbow injury sidelines violinist Rachel Barton Pine; Arkansas Symphony will open season with substitute

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 4:05 p.m.
Violinist Rachel Barton Pine is shown in this 2012 courtesy photo. Pine has suffered a minor elbow injury and has withdrawn from concerts with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra set for Oct. 1-2, 2022. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine has suffered a "minor, non-performance related injury to her elbow" and will withdraw from season-opening performances with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 1 and 2, the orchestra has announced.

Violinist Blake Pouliot will step into Pine's place. He will perform the "Violin Concerto" in A major, op.5, No. 2, by Joseph Bologne, also known as "Chevalier de Saint-Georges," with the orchestra and conductor Vladimir Kulenovic at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

The orchestra release says Pine will, "consistent with the advice of her doctors," give the elbow "two weeks of rest before resuming touring."

Information on tickets to the concerts is available by calling (501) 666-1761 or online at ArkansasSymphony.org.


