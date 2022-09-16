Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville Public Library Marks Banned Books Week

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
This cover image released by Pantheon shows "Maus" a graphic novel by Art Spiegelman. The wave of book bannings around the country has reached a level not seen for decades. A Tennessee school district has voted to ban the Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to "inappropriate language" and an illustration of a nude woman. (Pantheon via AP)

FYI

Banned Books Week

WHAT -- Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read, according to bannedbooksweek.org. Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us."

WHERE -- Fayetteville Public Library

EVENTS --

• Art reveal and reception for winners of an art contest who created "trading cards" based on books and the reasons they were challenged. Art will be displayed in the Prefunction Space outside the FPL Event Center with a ceremony in the Event Center, 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

• Banned Books Maker Lab -- Participants will create projects inspired by their favorite banned book, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Fabrication Lab.

• "Maus" by Art Spiegelman -- Russian history professor Dr. Trish Starks from the University of Arkansas will join all FPL book clubs and any interested members of the public for this special book club meeting in the Walker Community Room, 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

• Banned Book Preschool Story Time -- Read banned books with Ms. Molly in the Story Time Room, 10 a.m. Sept. 23.

INFO -- faylib.org; bannedbooksweek.org

  photo  Fayetteville Public Library will celebrate Banned Books Week with a series of events including an art reception, discussion of Art Spiegelman's "Maus," an open maker lab and a banned book preschool story time. (Shutterstock image)
  

Print Headline: Fayetteville Public Library Marks Banned Books Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT