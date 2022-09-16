Fayetteville Public Library Marks Banned Books Week

FYI

Banned Books Week

WHAT -- Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read, according to bannedbooksweek.org. Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us."

WHERE -- Fayetteville Public Library

EVENTS --

• Art reveal and reception for winners of an art contest who created "trading cards" based on books and the reasons they were challenged. Art will be displayed in the Prefunction Space outside the FPL Event Center with a ceremony in the Event Center, 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

• Banned Books Maker Lab -- Participants will create projects inspired by their favorite banned book, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Fabrication Lab.

• "Maus" by Art Spiegelman -- Russian history professor Dr. Trish Starks from the University of Arkansas will join all FPL book clubs and any interested members of the public for this special book club meeting in the Walker Community Room, 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

• Banned Book Preschool Story Time -- Read banned books with Ms. Molly in the Story Time Room, 10 a.m. Sept. 23.

INFO -- faylib.org; bannedbooksweek.org