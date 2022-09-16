Fewer file for jobless benefits in U.S.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a four-month low, even as the Federal Reserve continues aggressive rate increases to tame inflation.

Applications for jobless aid fell by 5,000 to 213,000 for the week that ended Sept. 10, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's the fewest since late May.

The four-week average for claims, which offsets some of the weekly volatility, fell by 8,000 to 224,000. And the number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits inched up by 2,000 to 1.4 million for the week that ended Sept. 3.

U.S. hiring in 2022 has been remarkably strong amid rising interest rates and weak economic growth. The Fed has aggressively raised interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation, which generally also slows job growth.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported that employers added a still-strong 315,000 jobs in August, although fewer than the average 487,000 a month over the past year.

The U.S. unemployment rate ticked up in August to 3.7%, its highest level since February, but for a healthy reason: Hundreds of thousands of people returned to the job market, and some didn't find work right away, so the government's count of unemployed people rose.

The economy has been a mixed bag this year. Economic growth has declined in the first half of 2022, which, by some informal definitions, signals a recession.

But businesses remain desperate to find workers, posting more than 11 million job openings in July, meaning there were almost two job vacancies for every unemployed American.

Inflation continues to be the biggest obstacle for a healthy U.S. economy. The rise in consumer prices slowed modestly the past couple of months, largely because of falling fuel prices.

But overall, prices for food and other essentials remain elevated enough that the Fed has indicated it will keep raising its benchmark interest rate "for some time" until prices return to the 2% inflation goal.

The Labor Department said this week that consumer prices rose 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier, while producer prices reached 8.7% during the same period.

Both figures have been ticking down since July, when inflation reached its highest point in 40 years.

Most economists expect the Fed to raise its benchmark borrowing rate again by three-quarters of a point during its two-day rate policy meeting that starts Tuesday.

The Fed has already raised its short-term interest rate four times this year, and Chairman Jerome Powell has said that the central bank will likely need to keep interest rates high at the cost of U.S. households and businesses, reiterating that the pain would be worse if inflation remained at the current levels.

Some of that so-called pain has already begun, particularly in the housing and technology sectors. Online real estate companies Redfin Corp. and Compass Inc. recently announced job cuts as rising interest rates have tripped up the housing market.

Other high-profile layoffs announced in recent months came from Tesla Inc., Netflix Inc., Carvana Co., and Coinbase Global Inc.