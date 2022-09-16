Free maternal health seminar scheduled for Sept. 22 in Rogers

ROGERS -- Women can learn about nutritional needs, birth plans and newborn care at a free maternal health seminar.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield will host the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the ArkansasBlue welcome center at 4602 W. Walnut St.

Attendees will learn about finding a doctor and creating a birth plan, in addition to getting information on newborn screenings, immunizations, breastfeeding, mortality prevention, and infant and maternal mental health, according to a Blue Cross news release.

Arkansas has reported the highest maternal mortality rate in the country, according to data from 2018-2020 compiled by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The event will be open to all women, even if they are not members of Arkansas Blue Cross. Refreshments and prizes will also be a part of the event.

Visit https://form.jotform.com/222355648555160 to reserve a spot at the seminar.

Additional seminars are planned next year for Jan. 12, April 13 and July 13, according to the release.