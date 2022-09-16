An Entertainment Calendar

Today

HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

DROP-IN TOUR: ART TRAIL — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CIVIC COMMONS — As part of Constitution Weekend, the Garrison Lobby will be transformed into a lively common room for the community, where you’ll be able to meet nonpartisan, civic organizations serving the state of Arkansas, 3-9 p.m. today & 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SHORT TALKS, BIG IDEAS — Radical Notions of Democracy with Adam Conover, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

CANE HILL HARVEST FESTIVAL — Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. with music at 9:30 and walking tours at 10, downtown Cane Hill. Festival entry is free. historiccanehillar.org .

SUPER SATURDAY — Touch the Truck, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

PILATES — Learn the basics, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

THE ART OF THE CONSTITUTION — Discussions, artmaking, and more to explore themes of freedom, justice, and civic engagement, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

HOLIDAY CERAMIC LANTERN WORKSHOP — 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org .

ROAD MAPS TO FREEDOM — The Underground Railroad and the Negro Motorist Green Book, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library.Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sunday

SONA BEYOND — Voces Latinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

AN AFTERNOON WITH THE COMPOSER — Mozart, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.