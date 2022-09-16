GM plant addition prepares for EVs

General Motors Co. is investing $491 million at its Marion, Ind., metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including electric vehicles.

The Detroit automaker will purchase and install two new press lines for the plant, upgrade the press and die operation, and construct an addition of about 6,000 square feet, according to the company. Work will start later this year.

"While this investment prepares the facility for our all-electric future, it's really an investment in our talented Marion team and will keep the plant working for many years to come," said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, in a statement. "This investment is another example of the company bringing everyone along and investing in the people who make manufacturing a competitive advantage for GM."

UAW union President Ray Curry said in a statement: "The new stamping presses, upgrades and renovations associated with the investment will create job security for our members and help them care for their families and support their local community for years to come."

The Marion plant opened in 1956. It makes sheet metal parts for multiple GM assembly plants to support production of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

The plant has 750 workers and employment is expected to remain stable with the addition of this new work.