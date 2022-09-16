Greenwood set to negotiate to buy land and apply for grant for new senior center

GREENWOOD -- The city is looking at purchasing and renovating a commercial property for a new senior center.

The City Council voted 5-0 to negotiate a price for the property at its meeting Monday, as well as applying for a $500,000 grant through the Fort Smith-based Western Arkansas Planning and Development District. Lance Terry, who holds the Ward 2, Position 1 seat, was absent.

Deanna Rice, executive director of the Sebastian Retired Citizens Association, said Wednesday the city's senior center -- the Betty Wilkinson Senior Activity Center -- is at a remodeled Farmers Bank building at 125 W. Center St. The association runs the center. The city leases the building from Farmers Bank for $1 per year and maintains it.

Rice said a new location for the senior center is important given the extent of repairs needed to make the current center safe. For example, the roof of the building leaks frequently, creating a risk someone will slip on the floor and fall. The center has also had issues concerning the electrical panel in its kitchen, plumbing, windows, heating and air conditioning and a lack of space, among other things.

"It's just not feasible anymore for it to be used as a senior center program because it has largely grown over the years, the amount of people that come in and stuff like that," Rice said.

About 90 Greenwood residents come to the senior center, according to Rice. The center delivers meals to the homes of 63 residents. A resident has to be 60 or older to use the facility and its services.

Mayor Doug Kinslow pitched the proposed site for the new senior center, 1917 Excelsior Road outside Greenwood, to the City Council. Kinslow said although the property isn't in Greenwood, it could be annexed into the city.

He said he presented the idea of building a new center about a year ago as an alternative to pouring money into a facility it doesn't own. He said the city paid MAHG Architecture in Fort Smith $5,000 to design a new facility with input from the senior center staff and clients. The building would've been at Bell Park on 19 acres the city acquired. MAHG gave a cost estimate of about $4.6 million for the building six months ago, which Kinslow said would have inflated to "well over $5 million" by now.

"That's still a thought, and it's not a pie in the sky, but it is a $5 million project that we do not have $5 million for, meaning that we would have to come up with a plan to either -- hate to say the word -- increase the tax, do a bond or something to make such a facility a reality," Kinslow said.

Kinslow said he became aware the property at 1917 Excelsior Road was up for sale about a month ago. He has visited the property multiple times since, including with senior center staff, who responded favorably to the idea of it being the site of the new facility, he said.

Steven Shoppach with O'Neal Real Estate in Fort Smith, who's a listing agent for the property with Farrah Shoppach, said the asking price is $899,000. The building is about 4,500 square feet.

Farrah Shoppach said Wednesday the property is the site of an event center called the Gathering Place. It's at an intersection with U.S. 71. Excelsior Road forms part of Arkansas 10.

Kinslow said the building needs work, which a contractor said would cost about $193,000, to make it the ideal location for the center. He said the city could use its second distribution of American Rescue Plan money, $975,000 out of a total of $1.95 million, as well as a possible $500,000 grant through the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District, to purchase and renovate the property.

Tracee McKenna, the district's director of community development, said the district can meet an Oct. 14 deadline to apply for Community Development Block Grant money on the city's behalf if the City Council approves buying the property. The purchase wouldn't need to be finalized; the district would only need a letter from the owner of the property indicating he intends to sell it to the city.

The City Council will discuss the senior center project again at its meeting Oct. 3.