Health fair, festival set for Saturday in LR

A health fair and festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mercy Seat Church in southwest Little Rock.

The admission-free event on 8715 Oman Road will provide area residents with baby supplies, cleaning products, health screenings, gift cards, food, entertainment and educational literature.

Areas will be set up for nurses to conduct health screenings, Little Rock Police Department officers to share safety tips and information, and officials to provide tips on how to adopt healthier and safer lifestyles. Attendees will hear about the benefits of calling (833) 283-9355 for cessation services, diabetes management and hypertension control.

The Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits/Women's Council on African American Affairs, Mercy Seat Baptist Church and the Wholistic Healing Outreach Center will host the event.

The Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits was created to assist victims of violent crimes and chronic illnesses and their affected families to improve the quality of their economic and social environment, transition back into the workforce and to provide for self-sufficiency.

More information about the Center for Healing Heart and Spirits is available at www.hhscenter.org or (501) 372-3800.