Hiwasse fall festival on Saturday will feature face painting, food, vendors

HIWASSE -- The annual Hiwasse fall festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers said everyone is invited to come out to the Hiwasse community building and park at 13690 Firehouse Lane and help them celebrate.

The fall festival, traditionally held during the onset of cooler fall weather, features food, games, music and activities for people of all ages. Organizers have announced there will be a free face-painting booth for youngsters, and free snow cones, popcorn and ice cream will be available.

Meals of hamburgers or hot dogs, with chips and drinks, will be on sale for $5. Proceeds will be used for Hiwasse community improvements.

The chili cook-off, which has been a feature of past fall festivals, is not being held this year, but there will be a number of local vendors offering merchandise and information both inside and outside the community building.

Vendors interested in setting up a booth should contact Patti Bertschy, Larry Weihe or City Hall (479-787-5757) for information.