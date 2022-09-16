If not for that

Imagine that you are a high-profile federal government employee and you just lost your job in a very public way. You're pretty steamed about it; didn't think you deserved to have your employment contract terminated, and you're having a hard time accepting the reality of the situation that every reasonable and sane person in the world has already grasped.

You had a high security clearance, so you decide to help yourself to hundreds of classified documents on your way out the door because ... well, just because. You never know when juicy stuff like that might come in handy for any number of purposes.

Never mind that on its face it's against the law to take them. You've known for most if not all of your life that laws and rules are for other people, not you.

Several months later, the folks in charge of maintaining government secrets figure out what you've done, and they start asking--nicely--that you return all those files you illegally removed. Pretty silly on their part, because, after all, there was no danger you'd leave such sensitive materials lying around your home, much less show them to others who might not have security clearances, or might even be security risks who would pass the information on to others who might not have our country's best interests in their hearts, right?

Riiight ...

Imagine further that you decide to deny, delay, stonewall, and otherwise just lie to the proper authorities about whether you possess the documents in question. After a few more months, the requests for their return start getting less nice, so one day you have your lawyers call the records custodians and tell them they can come pick up the files. The attorneys turn over several boxes of papers, along with sworn statements that they're providing all the classified material you took.

But in fact, the boxes contain less than half of the secret files you removed from their safe location before leaving your old job. The documents you keep remain scattered in various locations around your home, unsecured and potentially available for anyone traipsing through the premises to get a peek at them.

Then, imagine that there's someone in your inner circle who, unlike you, apparently not only recognizes the need to keep all that secret stuff away from prying eyes, but also--especially unlike you--has managed to develop a conscience and find a working moral compass.

That person commits the unthinkable crime of treason (against you) by secretly reporting to law enforcement authorities that, sworn statements to the contrary, all of the illegally removed documents have not been returned to the proper custodians.

Tired of trying the nice route, imagine that those law enforcement folks show up unannounced one day with a search warrant and authorization to seize any classified documents they find in your home that have no business--much less, legal authority--to be there. They find that, indeed, there are about twice as many classified files still in your home than those returned with the promise that no more remained, and they box them up and haul them off to a secure location, much to your obfuscation, protestation, consternation, and jactitation.

Finally, imagine that you are someone not named Donald Trump. Then, after all these developments, try to estimate the odds that you are not currently sitting behind bars awaiting trial, with no bail, and your passport having been confiscated, if not revoked. Or, even more likely if not for that name, what the chances are you wouldn't have wound up in that jail cell the same day the authorities learned you had taken all those papers, instead of spending months trying nicely to get them back.

Good luck finding someone willing to take that bet.

Doug Szenher lives in Little Rock.