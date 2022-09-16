• Christine Lee Walters was booked on suspicion of burglary after police say they found her rummaging through a vacant house in Bullhead City, Ariz., in the wee hours, but she said she didn't know anything about the mummified body in the bathtub.

• Tofilau Fa'amanuia Vaaelua, a detective inspector with the New Zealand police, praised international cooperation as South Korean authorities arrested a woman on murder charges after the bodies of two long-dead children were discovered in suitcases from an abandoned storage unit in Auckland.

• Costantino Scuderi, police chief in Bari, Italy, said migrants paid up to $10,000 apiece after police in Italy and Belgium arrested five people accused of smuggling Kurds, Iraqis and others into Europe with luxury jets and fake diplomatic passports.

• Karen Bass, a California congresswoman running for Los Angeles mayor, had her home burglarized, which was "unnerving," but only two guns were stolen and police arrested two men spotted in a vehicle that had been parked at the address.

• Robert David Malove, a lawyer, said his client was just a salesperson duped by superiors after two former employees of a Broward County, Fla., auto dealership were arrested in a scheme that authorities say defrauded the business and its customers of $643,000.

• Gregory Tony, sheriff of Broward County, Fla., faces a public hearing after the state ethics commission found that he didn't disclose in his application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he'd used LSD.

• Roger Golubski, a Kansas City, Kan., police detective who retired after 35 years but had long been accused of sexually preying on Black women amid criminal investigations, was indicted on six counts of civil-rights violations.

• Stephen Broderick, a former Travis County, Texas, sheriff's deputy, got life without parole after admitting he killed his ex-wife, his stepdaughter and her boyfriend by ramming his vehicle into theirs and then shooting them.

• Sheldon "Kalani" Hao, Honolulu fire chief, said preliminary findings from an investigation into an ambulance fire that killed a 91-year-old patient and severely injured a paramedic show the blaze originated in a routinely used oxygen device and quickly filled the vehicle with smoke and fire.