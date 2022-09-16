Judge named arbiter in Mar-a-Lago raid

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records, including highly classified documents, that were seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago even though the Justice Department had said the arbiter should not be given access to the roughly 100 documents marked as classified.

In a sharply worded order, Cannon also turned down a Justice Department request to resume its use of the seized classified records in its ongoing criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret documents at the Florida property. Cannon directed the department last week to pause its review of the classified records until further court order or a report from the special master.

The order lays the groundwork for an expected Justice Department challenge to a federal appeals court. The department had given Cannon until Thursday to put her order on hold, and said it would ask the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene if she did not do so then.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on Thursday's ruling.

Cannon, who last week had granted the Trump team's request for a special master over the objections of the Justice Department, made clear in her Thursday night order that she was not prepared to blindly accept the government's characterizations of the documents. She said there were "disputes as to the proper designation of the seized materials" and the "legal implications flowing from those designations."

"Under these circumstances," she wrote, "the Court declines to conduct a subset-by-subset, piecemeal analysis of the seized property, based entirely on the Government's representations about what is contained in a select portion of the property."

The selection of Dearie, a former federal prosecutor who for years served as the chief judge of the federal court based in Brooklyn, came after the Justice Department and Trump's lawyers made clear they would be satisfied with his appointment as a so-called special master.

In that role, Dearie will be responsible for reviewing the entire inventory of documents taken during the search of Mar-a-Lago -- the FBI says it recovered more than 11,000 documents from the home during its search, including roughly 100 with classification markings -- and segregating out any that may be covered by claims of privilege.

Cannon directed the special master to first review the documents marked as classified, "and thereafter consider prompt adjustments to the Court's Orders as necessary." She set a deadline of Nov. 23 for the special master to complete the work.

Dearie served as the top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York from 1982 to 1986, at which point he was appointed to the federal bench by then-President Ronald Reagan. He has also served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which authorizes Justice Department wiretap applications in investigations involving suspected agents of a foreign power.

He took senior status in 2011, but the Justice Department has said he remains active and had indicated to officials that he was available for the position and could work expeditiously if appointed to it.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.

Pages from the order by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon naming Raymond Dearie as special master to serve as an independent arbiter and to review records seized during the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, is photographed Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)



FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022. A federal judge has appointed Raymond Dearie, a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's home last month. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)



Pages from the order by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon naming Raymond Dearie as special master to serve as an independent arbiter and to review records seized during the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, is photographed Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

