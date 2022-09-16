Take police training

In response to Donald Putman's letter: Sir, upon reading your letter re the Uvalde school tragedy, I must agree that the school should be torn down and rebuilt, and that our schools should be "hardened" and protected, but then our paths diverge.

From your lack of comment on any police/military training in hostage/active shooter response you may have had, I find it hard to understand your assurance that you (in "SWAT gear") would have entered the school to rescue the kids and your ability to "have taken the gunman alive" for later prosecution. These armed degenerates expect/want to be killed by officers. They will continue to kill until they are killed.

So, with respect, Sir, I suggest if your age/physical abilities allow it, to please enter a law enforcement career where training and experience would guide you in future opinions.

And for your enlightenment: I speak from 20 years' municipal police and 13 years' county sheriff's deputy (twice retired as a patrol sergeant) service. Experience and training would guide you in your future response to this tragic trend our country is experiencing.

ED BUSH

Benton

Had expected better

Almost daily the Democrat-Gazette regales us with the plans municipal, county, and state governments, overwhelmingly dominated by Republicans, have made to spend federal "covid relief" or "American Rescue Plan Act" funds. It seems never does the Democrat-Gazette note that every member of Arkansas' congressional delegation--both senators and all four representatives in the House--voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, and that it was opposed by Arkansas Republican politicians at all levels.

Their hypocrisy is a matter of course. The apparent complicity of the reporters and editors of the Democrat-Gazette in that hypocrisy is, I believe, despicable and a breach of journalistic ethics. I had come to expect better.

VINCENT ROBERTSON

Fayetteville

Turn into green space

Instead of tearing down the existing Interstate 30 bridge, has there been a study or proposal to turn the existing bridge into a green space? I am envisioning something similar to the Highline in New York. It seems it would be an excellent extension of the River Market District and draw for residents and tourists alike.

JOSEPH HALL

Little Rock