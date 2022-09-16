Live Music: Burney Sisters perform in Rogers, Fayetteville

This weekend offers two opportunities to hear The Burney Sisters. Today they will perform at 8 p.m. on the Butterfield Stage for the Railyard Live Concert Series in Rogers (free, tables $20). Then on Saturday they will be at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville with Steven 'N' Seagulls starting at 9 p.m. ($20-$23). Find out more about The Burney Sisters at theburneysisters.com.

• Vintage Pistol plays at 8 p.m. Saturday for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• The Shane Bailey Memorial Bash with The BackBeat Combo, Don Bailey & Friends, Gabrielle Gore & The Silent Thunder Band, Oreo Blue with Gary Hutchison, and GoodLuck Slim starts at at 5:30 p.m. today at at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

• Pura Coco opens for Japanese Breakfast at 7 p.m. Saturday (Momentary Green, $15-$45) at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

• Gypsy Reunion plays at 9 p.m. today ($12-$15); Buddy Shute & the Motivators birthday bash and EP release starts at 6 p.m. Sunday ($8) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage happens at 7 p.m. today ($35 and up) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($35 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Winfest with Brick Fields, Blues Therapy, Isayah's Allstars, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, Brody Buster Band, Slowtime Seranaders and Monk is King starts at 10 a.m. Saturday ($20-$25) at Winslow Baseball Park, 1050 U.S. 71 North, Winslow. winfestmusicfestival.com

