Man injured in shooting northeast of North Little Rock; 2 suspects arrested

Pulaski County deputies late Friday arrested two suspects in a shooting in McAlmont that injured one man, according to social media posts from the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near 54th Street and Brantley Avenue in McAlmont, about 4 miles northeast of the Interstate 40 interchange with U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital. Neither his identity nor his condition were included in the post.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting, but they had not been identified as of late Friday, and no specific charges were listed. Authorities said they would provide more information when it is available.