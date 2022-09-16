Mostly duds on this week’s schedule of games

With only two SEC games on the schedule, this is not a great weekend of football, although one may determine a team's season.

Mississippi State is at LSU, and if the Tigers can't stop the Air Raid, they will get embarrassed at home.

Arkansas is one of the 10 teams playing a nonconference opponent, and while Missouri State appears to be a good FCS opponent, the game will be played on ESPN-Plus and the SEC Network-Plus, which are not free.

Last week was a lot like this week, so picking 10 winners was nothing to brag about. Went 10-2, making the season total 23-3. The picks are not made against point spreads, just head-to-head competition.

Missouri State at Arkansas

The Bears struggle against the run, and the Razorbacks run it as well as anyone in the country. Bobby Petrino is always a threat on offense, and the Razorbacks' secondary has been shuffled because of injuries. Still, it is SEC vs. Missouri Valley. Arkansas 42-21

Arkansas State at Memphis

If the Red Wolves can just slow the Tigers' passing attack, they have a chance of keeping the Sun Belt Conference in the headlines. Arkansas State 28-24

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

The Warhawks lost to Texas 52-10, the Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns 20-19. The chances for an upset here are zero. Nick Saban was not happy with Bama's performance against Texas. Alabama 63-0

Penn State at Auburn

So far the Tigers may be the least impressive 2-0 team in the country, or as my wife's cousin said, "Sometimes it is hard to be an Auburn fan." Nittany Lions are also 2-0 and favored on the road. Penn State 31-21

South Florida at Florida

Coming off a win over Howard and a season-opening blowout to BYU, the Bulls should sell out to stop the Gators' rushing attack. Passing has not been Florida's strength. Florida 24-10

Georgia at South Carolina

Gamecock fans are some of the most loyal in the country, and some of them will stay to the very end of this beatdown by the Bulldogs. Georgia seems to have no drop off from last year's national championship team. Georgia 56-17

Youngstown State at Kentucky

Wildcat basketball Coach John Calipari, in a quest to get a new practice facility, said Kentucky is a basketball school. Well, he must not be paying attention to what Mark Stoops has done. Of course, that has nothing to do with this game. Kentucky 52-10

Mississippi State at LSU

Brian Kelly and the Tigers crushed neighbor Southern 65-17, but no one was impressed. The Bulldogs are slight favorites in Death Valley and fresh off a big win over Arizona. Mississippi State 35-21

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

While the Rebels still seem in the process of defining themselves, the Rambling Wreck doesn't appear to be on solid footing yet either. Ole Miss 42-35

Abilene Christian at Missouri

Tigers show no mercy. Missouri 52-9

Akron at Tennessee

Another yawner. The Vols are favored by almost seven touchdowns. Tennessee 56-3

Miami at Texas A&M

Big game for the Aggies' Jimbo Fisher, whose offense seems out of sync. He was 7-1 against the Hurricane when he was at Florida State, but he's yet to have the same success (until his final season) in College Station. The loss to App State is still a bitter pill to swallow. Miami 31-17

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois

How do the Commodores explain this road trip? The Huskies are coming off a loss to Tulsa, which scored the winning touchdown with 58 seconds to play. The 'Dores played OK against Wake Forest. Vanderbilt 28-24