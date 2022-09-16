Must fight violence, Biden urges leaders

WASHINGTON -- A grocery store in Buffalo. A nightclub in Orlando. A Walmart in El Paso: All sites of hate-fueled violence against Black, Hispanic or LGBT Americans over the past five years. And all somber symbols of a "through line" of hate that must be rooted out, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

The administration gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence firsthand for a discussion on how stop the violence, and promised action.

In 2020, hate crimes in the United States were the highest in more than a decade, and the Justice Department has pledged to increase efforts to counter it. Now, political violence fueled by claims about the 2020 election is overlapping with hate crimes: A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others whom they believe are going too far in investigating the former president.

Biden spoke of a hate "through-line" that, along with racism, bigotry and violence, has long plagued the nation. Hate never goes away, he said, it only hides. And it is up to everyday Americans to stop giving it any air and to stamp it out.

"All forms of hate fueled by violence have no place in America," he said.

The president's somber, reflective tone on America's long history of hate crime was in stark contrast to his sharp-tongued speech a few weeks ago, when he rebuked Trump-supporting Republicans for proliferating falsehoods about the 2020 election that have taken root and fueled violence.

On Thursday, Biden briefly mentioned the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as a moment that didn't reflect "who we are" as a nation. And he said that hate had been given too much oxygen in politics, media and on the internet lately.

"The violence and the haters are in a minority. ... Unless we speak out, it's going to continue," he said.

Biden pointed to new federal efforts to help schools, local law enforcement agencies and cultural institutions prevent and respond to such violence. He also called on Congress to impose stronger transparency requirements on social media companies, whose platforms allow anonymous hate to proliferate hate.

Among the attendees Thursday was Susan Bro, whose daughter Heather Heyer was killed at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. In remarks introducing Biden, Bro spoke about how losing her daughter was part of a bigger story.

"Her murder resonated around the world. But the hate did not begin nor end there," Bro said. "While my daughter's death received so much national and international attention, all too often these hateful attacks are committed against people of color with unacceptably little public attention."

Other attendees included Sarah Collins Rudolph, who lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at a Birmingham, Ala., church in 1963. And the family of Balbir Singh Sodhi, a Sikh man from Arizona who was killed in a hate crime four days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.