



• Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell won album of the year for her debut solo record, "Outside Child," while bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings won artist of the year at the Americana Honors and Awards. Russell, whose album touches on the abuse she suffered as a child and her survival, said she heard common themes of community, family, unity and belonging in many of the speeches Wednesday night at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. "I feel so honored to be part of this community, to be in a creative communion with my producer Dan Knobler," she said. In a tearful speech, she thanked her friends, family and fellow nominees and said that after spending her early years in foster care, she found her family in music. "Music saved me, music saves me every day," she said. Russell teamed up with Brandi Carlile for a performance in English and French of her song "You're Not Alone." Hosted by the duo The Milk Carton Kids, the awards show celebrated the oft-misunderstood genre that mixes country, gospel, rock, folk, roots and blues. Sierra Ferrell won for emerging artist of the year. Carlile won song of the year for "Right On Time," which she wrote with her bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and producer Dave Cobb. "I really love the chill and challenge that I get every time I sing this song," Carlile said. Larissa Maestro won instrumentalist of the year and talked about other artists of color who opened the door for her. "I didn't see people who looked like me for a lot of years," she said. "This is really, really exciting." Husband-and-wife duo War and Treaty -- Tanya and Michael Trotter -- won duo/group of the year. "Our road has been long, it's been hard, but it's been worth it," she said. "If you want to know what Americana music is, it's the sound of family," he added.

• Kanye West says he's breaking up with the Gap. An attorney for the singer, who also goes by the name Ye, said a letter was sent to the clothing chain Thursday seeking to terminate the contract with West's company, Yeezy. The clash comes about a year after Yeezy's first item-- a blue puffer jacket -- appeared in Gap stores. West's letter says Gap failed to meet its obligations, including distributing merchandise to Gap stores and creating dedicated YZY Gap stores. "Gap left Ye no choice," said attorney Nicholas Gravante. "Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel. He has gotten nowhere." The attorney said Gap's failure has been costly and that West plans to begin opening Yeezy stores. West has unleashed criticism on social media against both Gap and Adidas AG, where he has a similar deal. San Francisco-based Gap had hoped the partnership would resonate with customers in a period of declining sales. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 Gap stores worldwide would have put his brand in front of more people. West actually worked at a Gap in Chicago as a teenager, and he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be the brand's creative director.





Allison Russell arrives at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)







Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





