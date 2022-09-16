New Horizons club celebrates birthday

The program for the New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club meeting in August was Picnic "Happy 4th Birthday New Horizons."

The theme was Western, with Western attire. There was fried chicken with all the sides and birthday cake for dessert, according to a news release.

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers attended the annual Summer Picnic and Bingo at Pursuit Church at White Hall. After a pot luck meal, there were numerous games of bingo. Prizes were donated by local businesses.

During a recent meeting, participants discussed a free monthly Mediterranean Cooking Class offered at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office. The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Center on Aging. The next class is Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. After the class, all participants sit for a short program and eat a meal.

To pre-register for the Mediterranean Cooking Class or for details on EHC events, people may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033.

Information about New Horizons EHC or other Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs or activities can be found on the county website at uada.edu or Facebook page.