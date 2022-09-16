Upscale complex set for Argenta's edge

Moses Tucker Partners and two local developers are leading a $70 million upscale apartment project for the Rockwater area, a residential neighborhood on the Arkansas River on the western edge of the Argenta area in downtown North Little Rock.

The project, which will include 360 units, will be "an amenity-rich property unlike any other in Arkansas," Chris Moses, president and chief executive officer of Moses Tucker, said in a statement announcing the development.

Moses Tucker is working with TerraForma of Maumelle along with investors Jim Jackson and Lisa Ferrell on The Resort at Rockwater complex, which is scheduled to be completed in two years.

"This property will build on the vibrant urban cores of both Little Rock and North Little Argenta," said Lisa Ferrell.

Together, the development team has helped build more than $450 million in projects in Little Rock and North Little Rock, a news release said.

-- Andrew Moreau

Louisiana permit lost for plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS -- A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company's planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality brushed off its environmental justice analysis while violating the Clean Air Act and the agency's duty to protect the public, District Judge Trudy White wrote.

Opponents of the plans called Wednesday's ruling in Baton Rouge a victory for environmental justice. FG LA, the local Formosa Plastics affiliate, said Thursday that it would appeal.

Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing the ruling and has no immediate comment, press secretary Gregory Langley said in an email Thursday.

FG LA wants to build 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities on 2,500 acres in St. James Parish near Welcome, a mostly Black community of about 670.

"FG respectfully disagrees with Judge White's conclusion," the company, which intervened in the lawsuit to support the department, said in a statement emailed Thursday. "We believe the permits issued to FG by LDEQ are sound and the agency properly performed its duty to protect the environment in the issuance of those air permits."

-- The Associated Press

J.B. Hunt sees gain, but index stays flat

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 785.28, down 0.22.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services rose 1%. Home Bancshares rose 1.5%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.