No shortcuts for Zebras, new coach

It's been a whirlwind 3 1/2 months for Micheal Williams since he was hired as the new head coach at Pine Bluff.

But as native of the city and an alumni of the school, he wouldn't have it any other way.

"It seems like it was only yesterday that they were introducing me," said a laughing Williams, who took over for another former Zebra, Rod Stinson, after spending the previous 13 years as an assistant coach in Texas. "I knew it'd be an adjustment after being down in Texas and being around that brand of football. But it's truly been a blessing to be back here after being gone for so long."

Williams isn't necessarily making up for lost time at Pine Bluff, but he is intent on putting the Zebras on the fast track back to state prominence.

Just don't expect him to take any shortcuts in the process.

Pine Bluff (2-0), which hosts fellow 5A-Central Conference member Vilonia (0-3) today, last won a state championship in 2015 under then coach Bobby Bolding, but it hasn't finished above .500 since 2017. Last year, the Zebras were 2-7 and missed out on the postseason for the first time in 15 years.

Not being a playoff participant wasn't something Williams experienced during his playing days at Pine Bluff, when he was a multi-sport star from 1999-2001. He said he's not interested in facing that scenario as the school's coach, either, but he understood when he took the job that alterations would be necessary if the team was going to get back to where they were accustomed to being for years.

"I knew it was going to be an adjustment to me because [players] weren't used to doing some of the things that I'm used to doing as far as coming from Texas football," Williams said. "They've seen it, but they've never been able to do it. You could tell that they'd seen it, they'd seen how practice goes on social media places like [Instagram] and Twitter on how Texas ball is.

"But it was kind of stunning to me because the guys were ready for it. They were like, 'This is what we've been wanting, Coach.' They've adapted quicker than I thought they would, and it's been great to see them put in the work."

The numbers aren't as high as they've been, which Williams admitted has been a challenge; .But Pine Bluff is rarely ever bereft of talent.

The Zebras have a number of NCAA Division I recruits, from senior wide receiver/defensive back Blake Hegwood, 6-1, 175 pounds, to junior all-purpose back Austyn Dendy, 6-2, 186, who scored three touchdowns in a 38-6 victory over Little Rock Central in the opener.

Junior Courtney Crutchfield, 6-3, 175, had three scores last week in a 36-22 win over crosstown rival Watson Chapel. But others like seniors Marquis Stone, a 6-2, 270-pound defensive tackle, and Jordon Harris, a 6-7, 230-pound tight end, are starting to stand out as well.

"I just knew Marquis was going to be good because when I first got here, he looked the part of a big-time player," Williams said. "He is a beast. I knew he was going to be good, but I didn't know he'd be that good.

"And Jordon has blown me away. He's a basketball guy, but he's come out here and has been huge these first two games. He's physical, he's got long arms, can run like a deer. I was like, 'Why haven't you been out here playing football the whole time?' I think had he been playing sooner, he may have had every college in the country looking at him."

Vilonia enters tonight's game searching for its first victory of the season. But Williams said he knows just how good Vilonia has been over the past three seasons, particularly in 2021, and the challenge its offense presents.

Quarterback Wesley McKissack, who steps in following a monster season from the since-graduated Austin Myers, is completing 60.6% (71 of 117) of his passes for 943 yards and 7 touchdowns, and Jack Vines has 26 receptions for 410 yards and 3 scores.

"This team makes me nervous because of things they do schematically," Williams said. "They're down maybe just a little bit, but if you look at their offensive scheme, they have a legit offense that can do a lot of damage. For us, we're going to have to get after them with our defensive line.

"And to be honest, our offensive line is going to be key, too. We've got skill players, and a lot of times with teams like [Vilonia], they're not going to let us get over the top of them. They're going to make us drive the ball, and we've got to be able to do that behind our O-line. If both of those lines play well, I like our chances."