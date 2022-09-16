Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Abel Torres, 21, of 440 E. Meadow Wood Lane in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Torres was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Cody Ritesman, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Ritesman was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Gentry

• Ayden Brown, 18, of 21048 Richard Court in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Brown was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Daniel Hoerner, 41, of 905 Roseclair Drive in North Little Rock, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Hoerner was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Richard Horton, 55, of 360 Madison County Road in Huntsville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Horton was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Cody Windham, 30, of 3630 E. Friendship Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Windham was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Shreka Chestnut, 33, of 606 Virginia St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Chestnut was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kasean Williamson, 20, of 966 N. Daisy Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Williamson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.