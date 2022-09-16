NW Arkansas Naturals 6, Frisco RoughRiders 3

Naturals 6, RoughRiders 3

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals pounded out 14 hits Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, led by three hits apiece from Jeison Guzman and Seuly Matias, as they defeated the Frisco RoughRiders.

Luca Tresh's three-run home run in the bottom of the third put the Naturals up 3-0, but Frisco pulled level with three runs in the sixth. Northwest Arkansas then sent eight to the plate in the home half of the sixth, with Matias and Diego Hernandez each collecting RBI singles.

Christian Chamberlain picked up his third win of the season in relief of Jonathan Bowlan.