GOLF

Lower has upper hand

Rickie Fowler began his 15th professional season Thursday. From clubs to coach to caddie, just about everything is new for the five-time PGA Tour winner. Fowler, whose last victory was the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, enjoyed immediate success. He shot a 5-under 67 and was among nine players who finished their rounds four shots behind leader Justin Lower at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. Lower, beginning his second PGA Tour season, concluded his career-low, 9-under 63 in the early evening at Silverado Resort and Spa. He held a two-shot cushion over defending champion Max Homa and a three-shot lead over Byeong Hun An, S.H. Kim and J.J. Spaun at the fog-delayed PGA Tour season opener. Lower, whose career-best finish in 28 PGA Tour starts dating to 2013 was a tie for eighth in July at the Barbasol Championship, had a bogey-free round. Homa, finishing just before play was called because of darkness, birdied two of the last three holes for his 65. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 4-under 68. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is tied for 61st with a 1-under 71. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) posted a 3-over 75. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is also 3-over.

Uehara takes early lead

Ayako Uehara found momentum from par saves on her opening two holes and turned that into a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead among the early starters in the AmazingCre Portland (Ore.) Classic. Hannah Green had a 66 despite a bogey on her final hole at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, with Nelly Korda in the group another shot behind. In a year in which the LPGA Tour already has had eight first-time winners, Uehara would be a surprise. The 38-year-old from has been on tour for a decade, and her only three victories came on the Japan LPGA. Add that to Uehara missing so much of the year with a lung condition that made it difficult to breathe. She was treated and declared fully healthy, but not until she missed six months, returning two weeks ago at the Dana Open in Ohio.

McIlroy shines in Italy

Rory McIlroy's first competitive round on next year's Ryder Cup course was a success. The four-time major champion holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67 for a share of the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the Italian Open on Thursday at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. After producing only one birdie on his opening nine holes -- having starting his round on the back nine -- McIlroy shot up the leaderboard when he landed his second shot from 115 yards on the par-4 third a few feet from the hole. The ball then rolled in and McIlroy lifted his arms in delight as he watched from afar back up the fairway. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 3-over 74.

MOTOR SPORTS

First win for Majeski

Ty Majeski scored his first career Truck Series win on Thursday night and the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway locked Majeski into the championship finale. Majeski, in his 40th career start in the trucks, became the first driver to earn a spot in the championship-deciding final four. He had a clean jump on Zane Smith on a restart to with 12 laps remaining to cruise to the victory in a Toyota for ThorSport Racing. The 28-year-old from Wisconsin ran only four Truck Series races last season as he desperately tried to continue his NASCAR career. It led to a full season ride with ThorSport for this year and now a shot at the series championship. Bristol marked the opening race of the round of eight in the Truck Series playoffs. Smith finished second after starting at the back of the field.

FOOTBALL

Steelers' Watt heads to IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games while recovering from a left pectoral injury. The Steelers already had ruled Watt out for Sunday's visit by New England. The NFL's reigning defensive player of the year sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of last week's overtime victory against Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Watt's injury wasn't as bad as initially feared. Watt received multiple opinions during the week and does not need surgery, which opened the door for him to return at some point this season.

Seahawks safety on IR

The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve Thursday for the quadriceps tendon injury he suffered in the opener against Denver. Adams is expected to have surgery soon that will likely keep him out for the season. It's the second consecutive year Adams had his season cut short by a major injury. Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half of Seattle's 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart. Injuries have defined Adams' three seasons with the Seahawks. He missed four games in 2020 and played 12 games last year, when he ultimately needed season-ending shoulder surgery.

TENNIS

U.S. team moves on

Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz won their singles matches to help the United States beat Kazakhstan 2-1 to move atop its Davis Cup Finals group on Thursday. The Americans are almost assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins from two in Group D. Paul enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4 win over Mikhail Kukushkin before Fritz defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6) 1-6 6-3 to give the Americans an unassailable lead in Glasgow, Scotland. Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov later defeated Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock 6-2, 7-6 (6) in the doubles match. The Americans now wait to see if the Netherlands can follow suit with a win over the British team today. Britain needs to win after losing to the U.S. on Wednesday. The U.S. will then play the Dutch on Saturday.

BASKETBALL

Connecticut remains alive

A historic effort from Alyssa Thomas helped the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination again. Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, and the Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3 on Thursday night. She finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series. Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday in Connecticut. The Aces got off to a fast start, scoring nine of the first 11 points and forcing Connecticut to call a timeout. That settled the Sun down and they took over, outscoring the Aces 32-10 the rest of the quarter, including 25 of the final 29 points. Connecticut made 14 of its 17 shots in the period and DeWanna Bonner was a big reason why. Bonner struggled in the first two games of the series, scoring five points total while missing 16 of her 18 shots. She had seven points in the opening 8 minutes on Thursday night and finished with 18.