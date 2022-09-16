OTHERS SAY: Congress must protect marriage equality

The proposed federal Respect for Marriage Act would enshrine marriage equality, ensuring the rights of same-sex and interracial couples. The legislation passed the U.S. House earlier this year with a large, bipartisan majority that reflects the will of most Americans. The Senate must now follow through.

In the seven years since the U.S. Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage constitutionally protected, support for marriage equality has only grown. A recent Gallup poll found that 71 percent of Americans believe same-sex marriage should be legal.

That level of public backing and monumental shift in attitudes is perhaps why Republican congressional opposition to this bill has steered clear of openly rejecting gay rights, instead calling it a distraction, divisive or unnecessary.

The Respect for Marriage Act, barely four pages long, keeps it simple. It would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act--which defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman--and require that states recognize any marriage between two people, regardless of the "sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of those individuals."

The Senate bill's primary sponsors, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Maine Republican Susan Collins, are working on amendments to address good-faith concerns over religious freedom. They are also clarifying that marriage is between two people after disingenuous right-wing claims that the law would sanction polygamous unions.

The right to marry whom you love should not be subject to the whims of an out of step conservative court or be left to a patchwork of state regulations.