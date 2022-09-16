Police beat: Threats, ramming end in man arrested

Threats, ramming end in man arrested

A North Little Rock man faces several felony charges after officers said he rammed a vehicle with his own during a fight Wednesday and threatened someone's life, according to an arrest report.

Police arrived a little after 7 p.m. at a fight near 4400 Joe K. Poch Drive, where a witness reported seeing a blue vehicle ram into a Dodge Charger. Officers breaking up the fight identified Dewight Cooper, 19, as the driver of the blue vehicle that rammed the Charger four times.

While officers were placing Cooper in the back of a patrol vehicle, he yelled that he would kill one of the victims, police said. Other witnesses said that Cooper earlier had a knife and a tire iron and had threatened to kill victims.

Cooper is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one each of terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, and a misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations charge.

Police charge man after LR truck crash

Little Rock police early Wednesday arrested a man who was crashing his vehicle into things while in possession of drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers reported seeing a truck driving through the parking lot of the 3412 University Ave. Little Caesar's, going over curbs and striking a city bus bench. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Byron Taylor, 28, of Little Rock.

Police reported that Taylor appeared intoxicated and he told them he had been drinking. After arresting Taylor, police reportedly found a handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Taylor is charged with four felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, two drug charges and a paraphernalia count -- and traffic citations for driving while intoxicated and careless and prohibited driving.

NLR man charged in threats with gun

North Little Rock police on Wednesday night arrested a man who, police said, threatened people who owed him money with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Police arrived around 9:20 p.m. at 1101 Bishop Lindsey Drive, where three victims said Anthony Bothwell, 61, of North Little Rock, who is in a wheelchair, pulled a gun on them and pointed it at them. The victims told police they all owed Bothwell money.

Bothwell reportedly left after threatening them and returned without a gun, but one of the victims showed police video footage of Bothwell with the gun, the report states.

Bothwell is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces three felony counts of aggravated assault and one of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person.