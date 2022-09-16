Prank 911 text results in false alarm at Watson Chapel Junior High; schools released early

A prank text to 911 led to a shutdown and eventual early release of school at the Watson Chapel junior and senior high campuses Friday afternoon.

Units from the Pine Bluff and White Hall police departments, Jefferson County sheriff’s office and Arkansas State Police arrived at the junior high school in response to the alert, which was sent at about 11 a.m., Pine Bluff police Lt. David DeFoor said. The text indicated that a person was walking around with a gun shooting, he added.

Neither the junior high nor senior high campus was ever under a threat, and the text was tracked to the junior high campus, according to DeFoor.

“Everything that came from the junior high related to the text was a prank,” DeFoor said.

The Watson Chapel School District sent a text alert at 11:55 a.m. informing recipients of the lockdown. After noon, however, parents were seen checking their students out of the junior high campus.

The scene was cleared and school was dismissed at 1:30 p.m. “to ease the tension and stress of parents and students after the lengthy lockdown,” Watson Chapel School District interim Superintendent Tom Wilson said.

The person responsible for the text will likely be charged with a felony count of creating a false alarm, which DeFoor said is an act of terrorism.

“You look at the faces on a lot of people, and they were very concerned until we talked to each person and told them what was going on,” DeFoor said.

