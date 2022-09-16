PREP FOOTBALL: Lockett’s move from defense to offense boosts Heritage’s attack in 2-1 start to the season

ROGERS -- J.J. Lockett spent several seconds, trying to come up with the best way to put together his thoughts before speaking.

Knowing that there was no right or wrong answer, Lockett just spoke from his heart.

"I did consider moving to another school because we were so bad," he finally said. "But my friends are all here and this is where I wanted to be."

Here is Rogers Heritage High School, where the football program has struggled mightily for a long time. It's been 10 seasons since the War Eagles posted more wins than losses in a season (2012). Over the past seven seasons, Heritage won just three games total, going winless four times including last season.

Lockett (6-0, 170) admits the frustration of losing so many games was at times overwhelming. And that's why this season has been almost like a dream. The War Eagles (2-1) have won two of their first three games to start the season, their lone loss a 30-29 setback to Little Rock Southwest last week. Heritage is off this week before opening 7A-West Conference play on the road next week at Springdale.

"It's been hard for real," said Lockett, a senior who made a move from defense to the offense this past offseason. "Losing just wears on you. But you have to trust the process, trust the coaches, trust your teammates. As seniors, we knew if we could stick it out, we could win."

Lockett has experienced winning at a high level in other sports, particularly track and field where he was a state champion in the triple jump and was a runner-up in the long jump last spring.

His success on the track has earned him some Division I looks including a text from the Air Force Academy last week.

First-year Coach Eric Munoz took over the Heritage program this past spring, bringing with him a winning pedigree as a player under former Springdale High coach Gus Malzahn. Munoz, a former offensive lineman for the Red'Dogs, has instilled an in-the-trenches toughness into the War Eagles.

Heritage's two wins this season are already the best for the program since the 2014 season, when the War Eagles went 3-7.

Munoz took over in the spring, and it didn't take long for him to realize Lockett was a weapon he needed on offense. And through three games, the move has paid off. In the 20-16 win against Lewisburg, Jan., Lockett caught 4 passes for 79 yards, and he added 2 catches for 63 yards against Little Rock Southwest last week.

"It was a no-brainer," said Munoz of moving Lockett to the other side of the ball. "He is so explosive that we knew we had to put the ball in his hands more. We had to find ways to get him the ball."

The War Eagles spent the summer working on ways to exploit Lockett's athleticism and speed. In a 7-on-7 tournament at Siloam Springs, Lockett scored four touchdowns in one game and that was proof enough for Munoz to move his senior to offense.

It's been a move that Lockett, who hopes to either run track, play football or do both at the college level, has embraced.

"I like playing offense and I feel like that is where I can help my team the most," he said. "When Coach (Munzo) first talked to me about making the move to offense, I was a little hesitant because I'd played defense a lot. But I trusted Coach and now I'm glad to have made the move."

Lockett certainly does not lack confidence. When asked what his goal for the season was, he did not hesitate.

"I want to make the playoffs and win a championship," he said. "That's why I stayed here. We can win here, we just needed to get confidence in ourselves and our coaches. We have that now.

"The seniors in this year's team, we want to leave a legacy for the other classes to follow, that Heritage is back. "

Rogers Heritage senior receiver J.J. Lockett gets help from a blocker after catching a pass against Lewisburg, Kansas. The War Eagles are off to a 2-1 start to the season, the best start since 2012. Heritage has a bye this week and will open 7A-West Conference play at Springdale on Sept. 23. (Courtesy photo Mark Strickland/Rogers Public Schools)



