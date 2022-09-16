PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bentonville West shows focus in three-game sweep of Rogers

ROGERS -- Julie Rowan had been urging her Bentonville West volleyball team all week in practice to play a complete, focused match, something she thought was lacking in a few recent 6A-West hiccups.

Her Lady Wolverine squad answered the call, taking down Rogers in a three-set sweep 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 on Thursday night at the Mounties Athletics Complex.

"Our mental toughness has not always been there," Rowan said. "So I was super pleased that we just came out and it felt like overall we were controlling a lot of the tempo for more of the match as compared to what we've been doing lately."

Bentonville West (6-6, 3-4 6A-West) took a 1-0 lead in the opening set off a Riley Richardson kill. It was an advantage it wouldn't hold again until the later stages of the match. Rogers led by as many as four and controlled a steady lead until a block from Autumn Jordan knotted things up at 17-17. Powered behind Daisy Spurlock's three aces late in the set, the Wolverines took the opening game 25-23.

"Those aces were crucial because of how demoralizing it is," Rowan said. "I feel like it's the biggest like slap in the face for a team in volleyball, when that happens to you, and the team kind of crumbles when that happens. So, it was really good that we were able to really zone in and do that. The girls were working really hard on serving this week."

It didn't take a rally for West in the second set. The Wolverines opened up with a 9-5 lead, highlighted by back-to-back aces from Anneliese Schonaur, which caused Rogers to call a timeout.

"I think in volleyball, maybe more than anything, momentum is so critical," Rowan said. "And so it was huge (to come out with momentum). And the fact that we were able to just string points together and not have those kind of breakdowns like we sometimes have, it was big."

From there, West was able to maintain and extend its lead. A late 8-3 run, which included three kills from Trinity Luckett, helped the Wolverines coast to a 25-17 win.

"She's been working hard this week on getting more consistent," Rowan said of Luckett. "The last couple matches she wasn't playing how she can play. And I think we she was a little bit lacking in mental toughness, then the last couple of practices, she's been working so hard on that and she's doing a lot better. I think she's back at her normal self. This is her normal self."

Luckett was a force at the net terminating the ball, posting a team-best 10 kills.

"It feels pretty great," Luckett said of the feeling after getting a kill. "I've worked really hard this week in practice, and I just try my best to do whatever it takes to help out my team."

Rogers (4-6, 2-5 6A-West) clawed its way back from a six-point deficit in the final set to tie things up at 16. The Wolverines locked in, helped by aces from Nandhini Praveen, and put away the Mounties with a 9-4 closing sequence.

The 25-20 victory completed the three-set sweep, pleasing Rowan with her team's steadiness in the match.

"It was huge for us to get that third set," Rowan said. "There's been a couple times this season we've gotten to excited with winning a set and lost our focus in the next one. It was really good to see us show mental toughness the whole match."

Praveen did it all for the Wolverines, posting a double-double with 19 dogs and 28 assists. She also had two aces, which was second-most after Spurlock's three.

Brooklyn Weaver was solid at the net for the Mounties, coming up with seven kills and five blocks. Olyvia Hall had 18 digs, and Hailey Prendes posted three aces.

Hackett 3, West Fork 0

The Lady Hornets improved to 11-0 overall with a 25-4, 25-5, 25-18 win over West Fork.

Mackenzie Mendenhall finished with 12 service aces, while Prairie Vaughn added nine aces and 10 assists. Makenzie Freeman finished with eight kills.