Rays honor Clemente, top Jays with Latin line-up

TORONTO -- Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays -- starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day -- routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.

Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. The Blue Jays' Latin American starters are from five countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

"Very happy, especially on a day like today," Diaz said. "I think the Latinos are really putting a stamp on the game of baseball."

All nine Rays starters, as well as bases coaches Chris Prieto and Rodney Linares, wore No. 21 to honor Clemente. The nine starters posed for a photo on the field after the game.

Diaz said he hoped to put his jersey and a lineup card in a frame to remember the historic day.

Rays Manager Kevin Cash said the lineup was based on the batters he wanted to face Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman.

"Gausman we've got as a reverse-split guy, so load up the righties," Cash said. "It just worked out that they were all the Latin background."

Shane McClanahan returned from the injured list to pitch five shutout innings.

"I've been dying to get back and help this team any way I can," McClanahan said.

ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 2 Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run home run, Lance McCullers Jr. had a solid start and Houston beat Oakland for their fifth consecutive victory. At 94-50, Houston's magic number to clinch a postseason spot is one.

TWINS 3, ROYALS 2 Carlos Correa's home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon's two-run shot in the second gave Minnesota enough to hang on for a victory to finish a three-game sweep of Kansas City and gain ground in the AL Central race. Entering a last-ditch five-game series at Cleveland this weekend, the Twins salvaged some badly needed momentum. Trevor Megill (4-3), who threw the first of five scoreless innings by five Twins relievers, picked up the victory with a perfect fifth.

WHITE SOX 8, GUARDIANS 2 Elvis Andrus hit one of Chicago's five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis -- and backed up a pregame swipe at the Guardians --to help cut Cleveland's lead in the AL Central to three games. Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis (0-2) -- the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five home runs in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 3 Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 38th home run for Philadelphia in the playoff-contending Phillies' loss to Miami. Schwarber connected off Pablo Lopez in the sixth with a solo shot to right-center. Miami rookie Jordan Groshans hit his first major league home run and Bryan De La Cruz also went deep and had four RBI. Lopez (9-10) completed 6 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs and 6 hits.

METS 7, PIRATES 1 On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled New York past Pittsburgh to extend its slim lead in the NL East. Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.

REDS 3, CARDINALS 2 Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit home runs and Cincinnati beat St. Louis to snap a six-game losing streak in the opener of a five-game series. St. Louis made it interesting in the ninth against rookie reliever Alexis Diaz, loading the bases with one out on two singles and walk before pulling within a run on a sacrifice fly by Albert Pujols. Diaz then got pinch-hitter Cory Dickerson to ground out to end the game and earn his seventh save.





Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz reacts after hitting a three run home-run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

